Furness BS releases range of BTL and holiday let products

Furness Building Society has launched buy-to-let (BTL) and holiday let products to borrowers across England, Scotland and Wales.

The mutual’s newly launched BTL products include options for regulated, unregulated and consumer BTL borrowers.

There are two-year fixes with rates starting from 4.84% up to 65% loan to value (LTV) and 5.04% up to 75% LTV with a £995 fee.

Rates for holiday let products begin at 5.28% on a two-year term up to 65% LTV, or 5.18% on a five-year term up to 75% LTV. These products also have a £995 fee.

The holiday let mortgage allows borrowers to stay in the property for up to 90 days and Airbnb properties are accepted.

All products in the range include £250 cashback.

Jonathan Cartlidge, head of member and broker strategy at Furness Building Society, said: “We’re delighted to launch our offering with this new range of products. Our comprehensive BTL range caters to regulated, unregulated, and consumer cases, providing solutions that suit a variety of borrower circumstances.

“We’re particularly excited about our holiday let products, which combine competitive rates, flexibility in personal use, and the ability to accept Airbnb properties. Coupled with our commitment to understanding individual circumstances, our experienced and friendly underwriters assess each case on its merits to deliver a professional and personal service for brokers and their clients.”

He added: “With over 10 years of experience in the holiday let market, Furness continues to provide trusted lending solutions with a flexible, customer-centric approach.”