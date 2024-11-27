Santander and TSB are set to shake up rates with rises and falls across ranges – round-up

Santander is gearing up for a host of rate rises and product launches.

Santander is increasing its residential and buy-to-let (BTL) fixed rates across new business and product transfer ranges by up to 0.18%.

All new-build fixed rates will be increased by up to 0.13%, while select BTL deals will rise by up to 0.13%.

Product transfers for residential borrowers choosing fixed rates and BTL customers are set to rise by 0.09% and 0.04% respectively.

At the same time, the bank is launching a range of two-year fixed rates for those borrowing up to £250,000 to buy a home. Deals are available between 75% and 95% LTV.

In September, Santander released its online service, Edge Home, to all brokers following a successful pilot earlier in the year.

TSB readies for mixed bag of rate changes

On Friday, TSB will up its rate on five-year fixed first-time buyer and homemover deals in the 90-95% LTV bracket by 0.15%.

BTL borrowers will see a reduction in rates on two- and five-year fixed rates up to 60% LTV by 0.1%.

For product transfer borrowers, residential two-year fixed rates at 80-85% LTV are being reduced by 0.15%, but those lower down the LTV bands will see a rise of 0.15%.

Additional borrowing rates are also increasing.