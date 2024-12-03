Virgin adds two retrofit deals; TSB ups select rates – round-up

Available from 3 December, Virgin Money has added a five-year fix at 75% loan to value (LTV) and a rate of 5.03%.
At 85% LTV, the corresponding product is priced at 5.33%.
Both products have no fee and are available for purchase and remortgage.
Virgin Money has also removed the minimum loan size for buy-to-let (BTL) portfolio cases.
The bank launched its Retrofit Boost range earlier this year, with cashback of up to £15,000 available. This was in partnership with Hive and to encourage homeowners to improve the energy efficiency of their homes through renovations.
TSB increases select rates
TSB has raised the rate of two- and five-year fixed mortgages for first-time buyers and homemovers by 0.1% across options at 90-95% LTV.
The two-year fixed deal now has a rate of 5.84%, while the five-year fix is priced at 5.49%.
TSB has also withdrawn three-year fixes for first-time buyers and homemovers borrowing at 90-95% LTV.
These changes apply from 3 December.