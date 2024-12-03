Virgin adds two retrofit deals; TSB ups select rates – round-up

Virgin Money has added a pair of products to its Retrofit Boost range, which includes £7,000 cashback.

Available from 3 December, Virgin Money has added a five-year fix at 75% loan to value (LTV) and a rate of 5.03%.

At 85% LTV, the corresponding product is priced at 5.33%.

Both products have no fee and are available for purchase and remortgage.

Virgin Money has also removed the minimum loan size for buy-to-let (BTL) portfolio cases.

The bank launched its Retrofit Boost range earlier this year, with cashback of up to £15,000 available. This was in partnership with Hive and to encourage homeowners to improve the energy efficiency of their homes through renovations.

Sponsored Mind over mortgages: why we need to look after intermediaries’ mental health Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

TSB increases select rates

TSB has raised the rate of two- and five-year fixed mortgages for first-time buyers and homemovers by 0.1% across options at 90-95% LTV.

The two-year fixed deal now has a rate of 5.84%, while the five-year fix is priced at 5.49%.

TSB has also withdrawn three-year fixes for first-time buyers and homemovers borrowing at 90-95% LTV.

These changes apply from 3 December.