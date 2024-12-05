Starmer says building 1.5 million homes is 'ambitious'

Keir Starmer has admitted that the government’s target of building one-and-a-half million homes is “ambitious”.

In his speech on the government’s Plan for Change at Pinewood Studios, the Prime Minister said he wanted Britain rebuilt with one-and-a-half million new homes by the end of this Parliament.

He said this was required so that “the security I enjoyed when I was growing up… does not move further and further away from working-class families like mine”.

‘Ambitious’ target

However, he went on to say that such a target was “ambitious… a little too ambitious, perhaps”.

He added that the target could not be met without controversial development being approved.

He also announced that planning decisions on more than 150 more major economic infrastructure projects would be fast-tracked.

Planning red tape

Industry insiders welcomed the removal of red tape to get more homes built.

However, they said this was just one element of a much bigger picture when it came to solving Britain’s housing crisis.

Terry Woodley, managing director of development finance at Shawbrook, said: “Reducing planning red tape and streamlining processes is going to play a crucial role in delivering the ambitious 1.5 million new homes target.

“While it’s positive to see the Prime Minister address this in his latest speech, it’s not the only answer: a multi-faceted approach is needed to really address the issues currently facing developers.

“The recruitment and training of additional planners will take time, and any further planning reform remains unclear.

“The government must prioritise effective, comprehensive planning overhauls to kickstart progress and unlock the UK’s full housebuilding potential.”

Building more homes

It has been widely argued that it is not just about building more homes, but also the right type of homes.

Nick Sanderson, chief executive of Audley Group, explained: “The focus shouldn’t only be on building more homes for first-time buyers. It’s about building the right types of homes. The government must look at how the property market functions as a whole.

“Instead of continuing its blinkered focus on first-time buyers and young families, it has to look at increasing the supply of age-specific housing.

“This would encourage older homeowners to move out of large family homes, freeing up supply and creating movement up and down the ladder. The benefits of this are numerous.”