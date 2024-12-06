Coventry BS trims fixed rates; Precise adds limited-edition BTL and resi deals – round-up

Coventry Building Society has reduced all its fixed mortgage rates, with cuts of up to 0.26% for residential deals and up to 0.25% for buy-to-let (BTL) products.

This includes a two-year fix at 65% loan to value (LTV) with no fee for residential purchase, which has a rate of 4.59%.

At 75% LTV, a five-year fix for existing BTL borrowers without a product fee now has a rate of 4.67%.

Jonathan Stinton, head of intermediary relationships at Coventry Building Society, said: “Even though we’re getting to the end of the year, interest from borrowers remains busy. New and existing borrowers are keen to plan ahead, so we want to support brokers by offering products [that] will help their clients get into the best position for 2025.”

Precise adds limited-edition deals with lower rates

Precise, part of the OSB Group, has launched limited-edition residential and BTL deals with reduced mortgage rates.

Pricing on residential products now starts at 5.79% with no fee, which Precise said would support borrowers looking to make a purchase before the stamp duty changes come into effect.

The lender has also lowered revert rates by up to 2%.

Elsewhere, Precise has introduced a sub-4% deal for BTL borrowers.

This applies to its product across the 1-3 criteria tiers, which has a rate of 3.99% and a 5% fee.

For its Tier 1 house in multiple occupation (HMO) product, there is a deal priced at 4.14% with a 5% fee.

Adrian Moloney, group intermediary director at OSB Group, said: “We’re committed to helping our broker partners support their clients through market changes. The end of stamp duty relief for first-time buyers planned for next year could create a complex environment for those starting on the property ladder. By introducing lower rates and products with no fees, we’re confident we’ll help more residential customers with their borrowing needs.

“And with the BTL market also continuing to face challenges, we’re introducing a sub-4% rate, as well as [having] reduced rates across many tiers to enable brokers to support their landlord customers.”