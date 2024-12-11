user.first_name
LiveMore cuts rates on more than 200 mortgages

Samantha Partington
December 11, 2024
December 11, 2024
LiveMore has cut rates across more than 200 mortgages, spanning standard, retirement interest-only (RIO) and equity release deals.

The firm has reduced all fixed rates by 0.30% across its equity release products and by 0.15% for all standard and RIO rates.

Following the cuts, LiveMore’s Lifetime Mortgage – Lite now starts at 5.99%, down from 6.29% and the Property+ range is down from 7.39% to 7.09%.

All RIO rates are also down by 0.15%, with two-year and five-year fixed term rates down to 6.94% and 5.83% respectively.

Samantha Ward (pictured), head of proposition strategy and development at LiveMore, said: “We take every opportunity to reduce prices for customers when we can, so brokers can now offer a better solution for their clients aged 50 to 90 plus – an age group that is often underserved by other lenders.”

The rate cuts follow LiveMore’s decision last month to increase the maximum loan to value (LTV) limit on its standard interest-only mortgages from 70% to 75%.

Tags:
equity release
LiveMore
mortgage rates
retirement interest only mortgage (RIO)