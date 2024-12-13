Housing planning reforms criticised for 'lack of detail' – industry reaction

Government planning reforms have been criticised by industry figures.

The updated National Planning Policy Framework was published this week and has been described as an “overhaul” of the planning system.

It is intended to accelerate housebuilding, with the government announcing plans to build one-and-a-half million homes in the next five years.

However, industry figures said the targets are unlikely to be met, with a lack of details surrounding the plans.

Richard Pike, chief sales and marketing officer at Phoebus, said: “I have yet to meet a single person in our industry who believes that we will hit the housebuilding target of 1.5 million homes in the next five years.

“Lack of employees in the construction sector, increased materials costs and, of course, the lack of non-greenfield sites are all major problems.”

He added: “Housing stock, whether owned or rental, is at a premium. It is incredible that commercial real estate that is currently empty following the pandemic is not being utilised for residential needs.

“I also believe that developers must be incentivised to develop rather than sitting on sites for elongated periods.

“That said, on the plus side, if the plans are embraced by industry and momentum gathers pace, we should see some invigoration in local business and the overall economy.”

Types of homes being built

There is particular concern surrounding the types of homes that will be built as part of the plans.

Nick Sanderson, chief executive of Audley Group, said: “Any planning reform that speeds up housing delivery is welcome, and it’s encouraging to see mixed-tenure being recognised in the process.

“However, despite the urgency expressed, there remains an alarming lack of detail on the types of homes that will be delivered under the 1.5 million homes target.

“Planning reform must fuel the delivery of the homes that our housing market needs, and that’s later-living properties.

“Policymakers must go further than they have done and mandate that every large-scale housing development includes a provision of specialist housing for older people. ”

Honor Barratt, chief executive of rented retirement home provider Birchgrove, agreed, explaining: “We welcome government plans to overhaul the planning system to meet its target of achieving 1.5 million new homes.

“In addition to building more properties, we believe a crucial and sustainable part of the solution to the country’s housing crisis is making better use of the homes we already have.

“This country has a severe lack of housing suitable for people in later life. Senior housing needs to be moved up the agenda, as it’s a key part of the solution to this country’s wider housing crisis.

“Two-thirds of over-65s have at least two empty spare bedrooms in their home, which equates to nine million empty bedrooms every night.

“A significant number of these people would move to smaller properties if more suitable senior living was widely available. This would free up many larger properties and have a knock-on effect on the entire housing market.”