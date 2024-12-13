user.first_name
News

YBS partners with Snugg to help homeowners with energy efficiency

Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
December 13, 2024
Updated:
December 13, 2024
Yorkshire Building Society has announced a partnership with energy-efficiency advice provider Snugg.

Snugg offers an online platform to help homeowners reduce their energy consumption and carbon footprint, aiming to make energy efficiency simple and affordable for people. 

By partnering with Yorkshire Building Society, the mutual’s borrowers will be able to access Snugg and get personalised guidance on which retrofit solutions will save them energy and improve their Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating. 

Borrowers will also get eligibility checks for government grants and connections to trusted tradespeople through Trustmark. This will be available to borrowers through the Yorkshire Building Society website from today.

Siobhan McHale, product development manager for sustainable homes at Yorkshire Building Society, said: “Our partnership with Snugg is a testament to our commitment to sustainability and innovation. By raising awareness among our customers and equipping them with advanced tools and reliable support, we aim to help them make their homes not only more energy efficient but also more comfortable and warmer to live in.” 

Robin Peters, CEO and co-founder of Snugg, added: “At Snugg, we believe that making our homes more energy efficient is one of the best ways we can reduce the UK’s harmful carbon emissions. We’re therefore delighted that Yorkshire Building Society recognises this and is taking actionable steps with this partnership to help address the huge challenge in front of us.

“As well as raising awareness amongst their three million customers, this partnership will help homeowners discover simple, practical ways to cut their emissions and energy bills. We’re excited to work with YBS to help speed up the UK’s journey to net zero.” 

Earlier this year, the government announced a Warm Homes grant to help low-income homeowners and private renters improve the quality of their homes.

energy efficiency improvement
energy performance certificate (EPC)
Yorkshire Building Society