Skipton International's CEO to retire in 2025

Jim Coupe, the CEO of Skipton International, has announced he will be retiring next year after more than 15 years with the company.

Coupe (pictured) has been integral to the growth of Skipton International since it was established following the merger of Skipton Guernsey and Scarborough Channel Islands in 2009.

During his time at the lender, Coupe has seen innovation in its products, including its buy-to-let (BTL) proposition. The bank has also experienced a growth in customer numbers, with business in more than 100 countries.

The lender issues mortgages in Jersey and Guernsey, as well as providing mortgages on UK BTL property for expats and residents overseas. It has exceeded £2bn in lending.

Stuart Haire, CEO of Skipton Group, said: “I’d like to thank Jim for his 15-year service to Skipton International and to the Skipton Group. During this time and thanks to his significant contribution, Skipton International has grown to be one of the largest lenders of its kind.

“Jim has been an active member of island life on Guernsey, and I have no doubt he’ll remain so in his well-earned retirement.”

Coupe will stay in his role until the summer, and Skipton is already working on finding his successor.