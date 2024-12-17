TSB and HSBC tweak mortgage rates – round-up

TSB has reduced select mortgage rates by up to 0.25%.

The largest reduction applies to its two-year fixed residential remortgage products up to 85% loan to value (LTV).

From 17 December, the two-year fixed remortgage up to 60% LTV with a £1,495 fee has a rate of 4.14%, while the fee-free deal at 80-85% LTV has a rate of 5.19%.

Meanwhile, TSB’s five-year fixed remortgage options up to 75% LTV have been cut by 0.05%. Pricing here ranges from 4.09% up to 60% LTV with a £995 fee up to 4.34% for a fee-free deal at 60-75% LTV.

The bank has lowered its two-year fixed product transfer rates by up to 0.15% up to 85% LTV and the five-year fixed deals up to 75% LTV by 0.05%.

Similarly, its two-year fixed additional borrowing mortgage rates up to 80% LTV have been reduced by up to 0.15%, and the five-year fixes up to 75% LTV have been cut by 0.05%.

This is the third time this month TSB has adjusted rates, with the most recent changes being reductions across its range.

HSBC ups mortgage rates

HSBC has increased certain mortgage rates from today.

Changes apply to its switching and borrowing more ranges for existing borrower, first-time buyer, homemover and remortgage products.

The bank has also increased pricing on deals for switching and borrowing more products for existing buy-to-let (BTL) borrowers, purchase and remortgage deals for BTL borrowers, international residential and international BTL options.

These changes follow recent rate cuts by HSBC.