UK house prices climb to £292k in October – ONS

The average UK house price increased by 0.2% month-on-month to £292,000 in October, government figures showed.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), this was a 3.4% annual change, making average house prices £10,000 higher than a year earlier.

This was also higher than the 2.8% revised annual increase recorded in September.

Sharp house price growth outside England

House prices in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland all experienced a bigger uplift than in England.

In October, there was a 6.2% annual rise in average house prices in Northern Ireland, reaching £190,553. Compared to the previous month, average values were 2.8% higher.

In Scotland, house prices increased by 5.5% year-on-year to £197,451, 0.2% higher than in September. Meanwhile, in Wales, average house prices jumped by 4% to £222,316, a 2% monthly increase.

The average house price in England was £308,781 in October, 3% more than the same month last year and 0.1% higher than the previous month.

Within England, the regions of London, the North East, South East and West Midlands were the only ones to record monthly falls in average house prices.

In London, this fell by 1.4% month-on-month to £519,579, which was 0.2% higher than in 2023, while values averaged £167,132 in the North East, 1.6% less than the prior month. Compared to a year ago, house prices in the North East were 4.7% higher.

Average house prices in the South East fell by 0.3% from September to October, reaching £381,566. This was 1.7% higher than the year before.

In the West Midlands, average house prices were £256,384 in October, 0.3% less than the month before and 3.7% higher than in 2023.

The South West recorded the strongest monthly house price inflation within England at 1.5%, coming to £324,709. This was 2.7% up on last year.

Price changes by property type

There was a 3.8% yearly increase in the average prices of terraced and semi-detached homes, coming to £242,411 and £283,778 respectively in October.

The average price of a detached home was £443,974 in October, a 3.2% increase since last year.

Flats and maisonettes had the softest growth at 2.7%, bringing the average to £238,304.

First-time buyers paid 3.7% more for their homes than last year at an average of £245,419, while the house price inflation for former owner-occupiers was 2.9% with an average value of £337,070.

Compared to the previous month, this represented house price rises of 0.3% and 0.1% respectively.