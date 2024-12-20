user.first_name
Top 10 most read mortgage blogs of 2024

Shekina Tuahene
December 20, 2024
December 20, 2024
Voices of experience and authority give a useful steer on what's happening in the mortgage market.

Mortgage Solutions has collated the most popular articles written by professionals in the sector this year. Thank you to all who contribute to this publication. 

Skilled worker visa holders have the right to buy, but is there appetite to lend? – Sneddon

Will Labour’s draft leasehold bill create a fairer housing market? – Frankel

How to support young landlords

The shrinking number of mortgage advisers in the UK: Key concerns and insights – Davidson

Could the stamp duty threshold change bring another rush of activity? – Krampah-Williams

What’s next for the base rate and UK mortgage market? – Blissett

The perceived value of mortgage advice is selling brokers short – JLM

Renters’ Rights Bill: The pros and cons for landlords – Michaelides

Advisers should rethink their regulatory status to keep up with sector changes – Hunt

Preventing mortgage fraud: A guide for brokers – Coventry BS

What’s the right package to attract new brokers? – Flavin

