Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 20/12/2024

Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
December 20, 2024
Updated:
December 20, 2024
A rundown of some of the more unique mortgage product offerings was the top story this week.

Readers were also interested in the positive prediction made by UK Finance suggesting mortgage lending would rise next year, pointing to a lift in business.

A shared ownership code to create standards for the scheme was also among the most read this week, and the story suggested landlords saw an opportunity for tenant demand with the stamp duty thresholds rising next year.

 

The lowdown on innovative mortgage options for buyers

Sponsored

How to support young landlords

Sponsored by BM Solutions

Mortgage lending forecast to rise 11% to £260bn in 2025

Landlords optimistic that lowering of stamp duty thresholds will keep tenants in rental sector

TSB and HSBC tweak mortgage rates – round-up

Shared ownership code to be trialled with eight housing providers

Stamp duty change to bring jump in sales in early 2025, Nationwide predicts

Equity release lending subdued but regional trends debunk myth that it is more common in the South

IMLA ED&I Group: Men’s mental health: It’s not just good to talk, it’s essential – Krampah-Williams

Smartr365 secures £5m funding to support growth and innovation

It’s time to revive interest-only mortgages for modern borrowers – Pagan

