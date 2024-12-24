After a year that some would say was less hectic than the previous, Mortgage Solutions takes a look at the biggest stories of 2024.

An opinion on what could happen to the private rental sector (PRS) with landlords facing higher mortgage rates was the most read this year, followed by a series of stories of lenders adjusting pricing to match falling swap rates.

The most read of this year also included a story suggesting brokers were worn out by the aforementioned frequent mortgage changes.

Also of interest were government policy, such as the scrapping of the furnished holiday let regime, and the outcome of the former government’s Budget.