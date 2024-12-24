user.first_name
The top 10 most read mortgage stories of 2024

Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
December 24, 2024
Updated:
December 24, 2024
After a year that some would say was less hectic than the previous, Mortgage Solutions takes a look at the biggest stories of 2024.

An opinion on what could happen to the private rental sector (PRS) with landlords facing higher mortgage rates was the most read this year, followed by a series of stories of lenders adjusting pricing to match falling swap rates.

The most read of this year also included a story suggesting brokers were worn out by the aforementioned frequent mortgage changes.

Also of interest were government policy, such as the scrapping of the furnished holiday let regime, and the outcome of the former government’s Budget.

 

BTL landlord payment shock could change rental market dynamics – TMW

How to support young landlords

Mortgage rate war begins as swaps fall

Halifax cuts mortgage rates; Bucks BS adds five-year fixed RIO – round-up

NatWest offers sub-4% mortgage deal directly to consumers with brokers concerned

Natwest joins mortgage rate-cutting wave

Relief for solo dwellers as Labour Party confirms it won’t scrap council tax discount

Brokers admit speed of mortgage rate changes is ‘overwhelming’ ‒ analysis

Mortgage rate war comes to possible ‘halt’ as swap rates creep up

Budget2024: Property tax changes for multiple dwellings, nominee purchasers and capital gains

Chancellor planning to abolish furnished holiday lets regime – report

