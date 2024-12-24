An opinion on what could happen to the private rental sector (PRS) with landlords facing higher mortgage rates was the most read this year, followed by a series of stories of lenders adjusting pricing to match falling swap rates.
The most read of this year also included a story suggesting brokers were worn out by the aforementioned frequent mortgage changes.
Also of interest were government policy, such as the scrapping of the furnished holiday let regime, and the outcome of the former government’s Budget.
BTL landlord payment shock could change rental market dynamics – TMWSponsored
How to support young landlords
Sponsored by BM Solutions
Halifax cuts mortgage rates; Bucks BS adds five-year fixed RIO – round-up
NatWest offers sub-4% mortgage deal directly to consumers with brokers concerned
Relief for solo dwellers as Labour Party confirms it won’t scrap council tax discount
Brokers admit speed of mortgage rate changes is ‘overwhelming’ ‒ analysis
Mortgage rate war comes to possible ‘halt’ as swap rates creep up
Budget2024: Property tax changes for multiple dwellings, nominee purchasers and capital gains
Chancellor planning to abolish furnished holiday lets regime – report