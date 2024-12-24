user.first_name
Menu

News

TSB increases rates on residential, PT and additional borrowing deals

TSB increases rates on residential, PT and additional borrowing deals
Myra Butterworth
Written By:
Posted:
December 24, 2024
Updated:
December 24, 2024
TSB has made changes to its residential, product transfer and additional borrowing ranges, including some rate increases.

In its residential range, TSB is increasing rates on its two-year remortgage deals up to 85% loan to value (LTV) by up 0.15%.

Rates start from 4.29% for the option up to 60% LTV with a fee for the product, and up to 5.29% at 80-85% LTV with no fee.

At the same time, TSB is increasing rates on its five-year fixed rate remortgage deals.

Rates start from 4.19% for the option up to 60% LTV with a fee, and up to 4.79% at 80-85% LTV with no fee.

TSB is withdrawing its two-year fixed rate deals at 90-95% LTV for first-time buyers and homemovers.

Sponsored

How to support young landlords

Sponsored by BM Solutions

It is also withdrawing its three-year deals at 85-90% LTV with fees of £1,495 for first-time buyers and homemovers.

 

Product transfers

Meanwhile, it is also increasing rates on its product transfers and additional borrowing.

These are rising by up to 0.15% on two-year fixed rate residential product transfers up to 85% LTV.

Rates start from 4.29% for the option up to 60% LTV with a fee, and up to 5.29% at 80-85% LTV with no fee.

Rates are also being increased by 0.05% on its residential five-year fixed rate product transfers up to 75% LTV.

Rates start from 4.14% for the option up to 60% LTV with a fee, and up to 4.39% at 60-75% LTV with no fee.

 

Additional borrowing

For additional borrowing, residential two-year fixed rates up to 80% LTV are increasing by up to 0.15%.

Rates start from 4.69% for the option up to 60% LTV with no fee and up to 5.19% at 75-80% LTV with no fee.

On residential five-year fixed deals up to 75% LTV, rates are increasing by up to 0.05%.

Rates start from 4.29% for the option up to 60% LTV with no fee and up to 4.74% at 75-80% LTV with no fee.

Related
View All

Commercial Finance

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year

News

The top 10 most read mortgage stories of 2024

Top 10 most read mortgage stories of 2024

News

TSB increases rates residential, PT and additional borrowing deals

North East reports strongest regional house price growth in first 10 months of 2024

News

Tenants feel festive financial pressure as they spend two-thirds of income on rent

Tenants feel festive financial pressure as they spend two-thirds of income on rent

View All
Tags:
additional borrowing
mortgage rate increase
product transfer rates
Residential Mortgages
TSB