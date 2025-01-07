user.first_name
Menu

News

Gen H joins new year rate-cutting trend

Gen H joins new year rate-cutting trend
Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
January 7, 2025
Updated:
January 7, 2025
Gen H is the latest lender to lower its mortgage rates, applied across its standard and home buying bundle ranges, by up to 0.22%.

The changes will take effect from 5.30pm on 7 January and include reductions of 0.2% to its two- and three-year mortgages at 60% loan to value (LTV). 

Gen H’s two- and three-year deals at 70% LTV will also be cut by the same amount, while its two- and three-year mortgages at 90% LTV will be reduced by between 0.19% and 0.22%. 

Meanwhile, its three-year products at 95% LTV will be cut by 0.15%. 

Pete Dockar, chief commercial officer at Gen H, said: “We’re thrilled to be able to bring in the new year with some meaningful reductions across our ranges. We want to ensure our intermediary partners have the very best options available for their clients in 2025.” 

Gen H follows the likes of HSBC, Leeds Building Society and Halifax in beginning the new year with lower mortgage rates. 

Sponsored

How to support young landlords

Sponsored by BM Solutions

 

Related
View All

News

A suited man holding a pink piggy bank in front of the Houses of parliament to denote the Lifetime ISA review

Treasury Committee launches probe into whether Lifetime ISAs are fit for purpose

News

The Nottingham’s Pallett on retiring: Having a breadth of knowledge is as valuable as being an expert

The Nottingham’s Pallett on retiring: Having a breadth of knowledge is as valuable as being an expert

News

Haysto secures multimillion-pound investment from HLPartnership

Haysto secures multimillion-pound investment from HLPartnership

News

TSB adds 5% option to landlord and tenant Concessionary Mortgage deal

TSB adds 5% option to landlord and tenant Concessionary Mortgage deal

View All
Tags:
gen h
mortgage rate reductions
Peter Dockar