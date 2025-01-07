Gen H joins new year rate-cutting trend

Gen H is the latest lender to lower its mortgage rates, applied across its standard and home buying bundle ranges, by up to 0.22%.

The changes will take effect from 5.30pm on 7 January and include reductions of 0.2% to its two- and three-year mortgages at 60% loan to value (LTV).

Gen H’s two- and three-year deals at 70% LTV will also be cut by the same amount, while its two- and three-year mortgages at 90% LTV will be reduced by between 0.19% and 0.22%.

Meanwhile, its three-year products at 95% LTV will be cut by 0.15%.

Pete Dockar, chief commercial officer at Gen H, said: “We’re thrilled to be able to bring in the new year with some meaningful reductions across our ranges. We want to ensure our intermediary partners have the very best options available for their clients in 2025.”

Gen H follows the likes of HSBC, Leeds Building Society and Halifax in beginning the new year with lower mortgage rates.