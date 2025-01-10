user.first_name
Menu

News

Editor’s picks for the week – 10/01/2025

Editor’s picks for the week – 10/01/2025
Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
January 10, 2025
Updated:
January 10, 2025
Each week, the editorial team of Mortgage Solutions will select our highlights of the last seven days in our editor’s picks.

First was a research paper from the Bank of England that assessed the impact of intermediaries on the mortgage market.

The paper found that mortgage brokers encouraged customers to take short-term fixed rates, exposing borrowers to shifts in pricing and the base rate. It also concluded that brokers helped to make more consumers aware of smaller lenders and enabled them to diversify.

Next were amendments made to the soon-to-be-debated Renters’ Rights Bill. The bill, which aims to protect tenants and improve the private rental sector (PRS), will return to Parliament for the report stage on 14 January.

This week, amendments were tabled to restrict rent in advance payments to one month and proposals to make rent more affordable.

A review into the effectiveness of the Lifetime ISA (LISA) was launched by the Treasury Committee to see if they are still fit for purpose.

Sponsored

The realities of retrofitting

Sponsored by Skipton Building Society for Intermediaries

This comes after research published last year suggested potential homebuyers with a LISA would be unable to purchase in 54 regions by 2029.

Also this week came research from Atom Bank that showed that consumers had little understanding of the benefits of Energy Performance Certificates (EPCs) or the savings that could be made from improving the rating.

Then came research from Boon Brokers, hinting that Consumer Duty did not have a major impact on broker fees as the average stayed at £500 before and after the rules came in.

Vida brought out a unique 97% loan-to-value (LTV) mortgage this week to help long-time renters and first-time buyers onto the property ladder.

Loan terms of up to 45 years are available and the product is open to those with adverse or complex credit.

 

Brokers encourage borrowers to select short-term fixed rates but also promote smaller lenders, BoE finds

Landlords could face one-month limit on advance rent in Renters’ Rights Bill amendment

Treasury Committee launches probe into whether Lifetime ISAs are fit for purpose

Almost half of homeowners unaware of EPC ratings despite potential savings

Average mortgage broker fee unchanged since Consumer Duty, survey finds

Vida boosts proc fee and adds 97% LTV deals; Bluestone slashes rates – round-up

Related
View All

News

FSCS proposes budget of £103.6m for 2025/26

FSCS proposes budget of £103.6m for 2025/26

News

Average mortgage rates stay broadly flat with small changes at high LTVs – Rightmove

Average mortgage rates stay broadly flat with small changes at high LTVs – Rightmove

News

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 10/01/2025

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 10/01/2025

News

HSBC to add premier exclusive range and cut select rates

HSBC to add premier exclusive deals and cut select rates

View All
Tags:
editor's picks
Lifetime ISA
mortgage adviser
Private Rental Sector (PRS)
Renters' Rights Bill