High street lender HSBC is introducing a premier exclusive range and lowering rates across the board from next week.

The premier exclusive changes will come into effect from 13 January.

The lender is adding a two-year premier exclusive range with a £999 fee for residential purchases, remortgages and existing customers. The products are also available for UK and international applications.

HSBC said it is also reducing the booking fee for the five-year premier exclusive range to £999.

The lender is also cutting its five-year fixed premier exclusive deal between 70% and 90% loan to value (LTV) in its existing residential customer switching or borrowing more, residential first-time buyer and homemover and residential remortgage ranges.

HSBC will also lower its five-year fixed rate premier exclusive deals at 70% and 75% LTV in its international residential range.

To secure existing products, brokers should submit applications in full by midnight on 12 January.

The changes come on the back of mortgage rate reductions last week and the broadening of its energy-efficient cashback earlier this week.