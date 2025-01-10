Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 10/01/2025

Written By:
January 10, 2025
January 10, 2025
Stories about mortgage lenders like HSBC and Halifax kicking off the year with rate cuts were popular among readers this week.
Haysto securing a multimillion-pound investment from HLPartnership and ModaMortgages launching buy-to-let (BTL) products to the wider market also proved popular with readers.
We also sat down with Alison Pallett to talk about her 32-year career in the mortgage market and plans for the future.
Haysto secures multimillion-pound investment from HLPartnership
The Nottingham’s Pallett on retiring: Having a breadth of knowledge is as valuable as being an expert
Lenders have done their bit, now FCA needs to tackle later life advice barriers – Harris
The Sharia-compliant financing option: Still in the market – Kumordzie and Ward