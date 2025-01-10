user.first_name
Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 10/01/2025

Anna Sagar
January 10, 2025
January 10, 2025
Stories about mortgage lenders like HSBC and Halifax kicking off the year with rate cuts were popular among readers this week.

Haysto securing a multimillion-pound investment from HLPartnership and ModaMortgages launching buy-to-let (BTL) products to the wider market also proved popular with readers.

We also sat down with Alison Pallett to talk about her 32-year career in the mortgage market and plans for the future.

HSBC announces mortgage rate reductions

The realities of retrofitting

The realities of retrofitting

Sponsored by Skipton Building Society for Intermediaries

Halifax cuts remortgage rates by up to 0.35%

ModaMortgages launches BTL deals for wider market

Haysto secures multimillion-pound investment from HLPartnership

The Nottingham’s Pallett on retiring: Having a breadth of knowledge is as valuable as being an expert

Lenders have done their bit, now FCA needs to tackle later life advice barriers – Harris

The Sharia-compliant financing option: Still in the market – Kumordzie and Ward

Pexa appoints UK CTO to support 2025 roll-out

How AI is transforming the mortgage market – Jannels

mortgage brokers
most read