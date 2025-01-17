user.first_name
Mortgage Solutions to host Green Mortgage Masterclass series

Anna Sagar
January 17, 2025
January 17, 2025
Mortgage Solutions will host a series of Green Mortgage Masterclasses, with OSB Group and Green Finance Institute tackling the first round of topics.

The masterclasses come off the back of the Green Summit, which took place in December, and look to get under the skin of green mortgages and their impact on and potential for the wider market.

OSB Group will host the first masterclass in this four-part series, with the event taking place on 29 January at 12:30pm.

The masterclass will take place over half an hour and give brokers the chance to pose these questions to Will Hinds, real estate manager at OSB Group.

The session will cover the role of energy efficiency in property valuations, whether there is a green premium, if buyers are taking into account environmental considerations in their property purchases, whether there is a generational divide and how to boost education.

To register for this event, please follow this link: https://www.workcast.com/register?cpak=5824227292052901

The second session will be hosted by the Green Finance Institute and take place on 3 February at 12:30pm.

To register, please follow this link: https://www.workcast.com/register?cpak=2110169041494476

HSBC UK and Santander round off the Green Mortgage Masterclass series, with their topics to be confirmed at a later date.

Tags:
green mortgage
masterclass
sustainability