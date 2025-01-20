Foundation Home Loans appoints Jones as national account manager

Specialist lender Foundation Home Loans has hired Keith Jones as its national account manager.

In his role as national account manager at Foundation Home Loans, Jones will work with network and mortgage club, packager and distributor businesses and help advisory firms understand the lender’s product and criteria offering. He will also develop relationships with businesses to support their specialist lending clients.

Jones has worked at Foundation Home Loans for over six years, initially joining as a regional account manager, and he was most recently the national sales manager for the firm’s residential proposition.

Prior to that, he was the national account manager at Together for around a year, and before that, he was a key account manager at New Street Mortgages for around a year.

Before that, Jones worked at Legal & General (L&G) for around three years as a key account manager, and he was also at Lloyds Banking Group (LBG) for over eight years.

Grant Hendry, director of sales at Foundation Home Loans, said: “I am delighted to appoint Keith as our new national account manager. Keith has been with Foundation Home Loans for over six years and taken on a number of different roles during that time, most recently appointed as national sales manager for our residential offering.

“Our relationships with our club and network partners [are] fundamental to our success and Keith’s knowledge and experience of the specialist mortgage market will further support this.”

Jones continued: “I’m very pleased to be taking up this new role with Foundation after more than six years here in a variety of adviser-facing roles. My focus now is on developing and growing our relationships with network, mortgage club and other distributor partners to help outline our ambitious plans, and to share our specialist lending knowledge with them.

“We want to be as easy as possible to work with and to ensure advisers can find the specialist lending solutions they need for their clients.”

At the beginning of the month, Foundation Home Loans brought out a fee-assisted legal service for remortgage deals.