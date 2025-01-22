user.first_name
Menu

News

Stamp duty tax receipts reach £14bn – HMRC

Stamp duty tax receipts reach £14bn – HMRC
Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
January 22, 2025
Updated:
January 22, 2025
Stamp duty tax receipts between April and December 2024 have climbed to £14bn, according to the latest figures from HMRC.

HMRC said this was around £2.3bn higher than the same period last year, and the higher stamp duty receipts from October to December 2024 were “driven by increased transaction levels”.

The figures exclude land transaction taxes devolved to Scotland and Wales.

The stamp duty holiday, brought in during September 2022, is set to be reversed in April, meaning that buyers will have to pay stamp duty on properties up to £125,000 as opposed to £250,000.

The first-time buyer threshold of no stamp duty on properties up to £425,000 will also be removed.

Industry figures have said this could lead to a surge in transactions as people try to complete before the deadline, but some could be at risk of missing out.

Sponsored

Five ways we’ve improved our Premier service

Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

Last week, AMI and IMLA urged brokers to contact clients at risk of missing out on stamp duty savings to “prepare them for the worst-case scenario”.

Earlier this month, HMRC said that, on a seasonally adjusted basis, there were 92,640 residential property transactions in November, an 8% fall on October figures.

The HMRC said there had been a rise in property transactions in October, but by November, transaction figures had returned to former levels.

Related
View All

News

Principality Intermediaries restructures business team

Principality Intermediaries restructures business team

News

Tandem teams up with Sikoia for income verification and document automation

Tandem teams up with Sikoia for income verification and document automation

News

Virgin Money and Clydesdale Bank's variable rates to drop; RAW Capital Partners adds five-year deals – round-up

Virgin Money and Clydesdale Bank’s variable rates to drop; RAW Capital Partners adds five-year deals – round-up

News

Almost three-quarters of businesses feel overwhelmed meeting anti-financial crime measures

Almost three-quarters of businesses feel overwhelmed meeting anti-financial crime measures

View All
Tags:
first-time buyer
HMRC
Stamp Duty