Loughborough BS launches mortgage origination platform

Loughborough Building Society has introduced an updated mortgage origination platform and integrated credit decisioning software.

The platform automates several aspects of the application process and improves the broker and client experience.

There are also integrated aspects of an autonomous credit decisioning engine to help the application process.

The firm said the introduction allows it to offer access to mainstream and specialist deals in a more “accessible form”.

The decision engine is designed to quickly adapt to policy and proposition changes so the building society can meet customer needs. This includes soft credit checks during the decision in principle stage, enhanced case tracking functionality and integration with select solicitor panels.

Ashley Pearson (pictured), head of intermediaries at Loughborough Building Society, said: “The launch of our new platform marks a significant step forward in our commitment to simplifying the mortgage journey for both intermediary partners and the end customer.

“By seamlessly blending the efficiency of automation with personalised underwriting, we are ensuring that a broader range of specialist mortgage products are more accessible than ever before.

“This platform not only enhances the application process but also reinforces our dedication to evolving with the needs of our customers, and the market, as we look to further extend our lending volumes and market share across the specialist sectors.”

In November, the building society was added to Paradigm’s broker panel.