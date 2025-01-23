Paradigm Protect announces partnership with First2Protect

Paradigm Protect has struck up a partnership with First2Protect for household and buy-to-let (BTL) general insurance business referrals.

Paradigm’s member firms will be able to refer clients to First2Protect, where they will be able to access a dedicated adviser support service on a range of household and BTL general insurance products.

First2Protect offers a range of cover that includes non-standard properties as well as standard household insurance.

The relationship will simplify the general insurance process for member firms by allowing easy referrals and securing the right coverage client needs, along with a new income source for new and renewal business.

Paradigm said the partnership was part of its “ongoing commitment” to delivering on Consumer Duty.

Mike Allison, director of protection at Paradigm, said: “We’re acutely aware at Paradigm how Consumer Duty has shifted the environment for our advisory firms and how important it is that they can either offer GI product solutions themselves, or they have access to a quality referral partner who can look after the client, meet their needs, and ensure a positive outcome.

“Partnering with First2Protect allows us to deliver on the latter, and helps enhance the value we provide to our members. With First2Protect’s expertise, our members have another referral option, which can help deliver the security and support they need in safeguarding their customers’ assets, while using their existing client base to deliver additional income streams.”

Lee Denton, head of business development at First2Protect, said: “We are excited to partner with Paradigm Mortgage Services to deliver meaningful support to their member firms and offer cover for their customers’ homes and investment properties. Together, we’ll be able to support their growth and success.”