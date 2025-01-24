Conveyancing Association launches lender survey

The Conveyancing Association has launched its lender survey to gather feedback from conveyancers on lender performance.

Conveyancers will be asked to rank lenders in a number of areas including receipt, method of delivery and clarity of mortgage instructions, waiting and response times, consistency of response, and obtaining registration information from HM Land Registry.

In addition, it asks for information on post-offer queries, receiving amended offers or those that were withdrawn and the nature of this activity, along with how they deal with issues and escalate problems.

It will also ask survey respondents for ways they would improve the post-mortgage process, as well as changes to the UK Finance and BSA handbooks for a more efficient service.

The survey will take place on 14 February, and to complete the survey, follow this link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SPVTTDD

Those who respond will be entered into a prize draw.

Beth Rudolf (pictured), director of delivery at the Conveyancing Association, said it ran its lender survey to “help everyone improve the way we work together to get the client moved”.

“We have found post-offer queries to be a big bugbear for all concerned in the past, and our workshops with the lenders and valuation technology partners were able to help reduce them.

“One prime example of this was when Santander didn’t include middle names on the pre-printed mortgage deed; as a result, they were constantly getting post-offer queries. However, once made aware, they were able to update their systems to include middle names and the queries stopped – a win-win for everyone,” she added.

Rudolf urged those who work in the conveyancing sector to tell the association what was going on at the “coal face” so it could “continue our collaboration with other stakeholders, and to highlight the issues that exist, how they arise, and solutions that might be put in place in order to stop these at source”.

“We do hope as many conveyancers as possible will complete the survey and also share it with all their colleagues and contacts in other firms. There’s even £100 of Amazon vouchers to be won as a thank you, given we know how busy everyone is with the stamp duty deadline looming.

“Respondents could perhaps fill out the survey while waiting on hold for confirmation funds have been released; hopefully, that lender will then listen to the feedback and they won’t have to wait on hold again,” she noted.