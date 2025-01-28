MPowered Mortgages soft launches Alexa-like digital assistant for broker queries

MPowered Mortgages has brought out a voice-activated digital assistant for brokers to call to get real-time answers to criteria questions.

The digital assistant works in a similar way to Alexa or Siri in that brokers can ask a question and get an answer back instantaneously.

Brokers can ask the digital assistant questions relating to the lender’s criteria without having to wait to speak to a human agent.

MPowered Mortgages has invited its network of brokers to take part in a soft launch of the digital assistant, so brokers will call an AI-powered phone line and share their feedback.

The firm said broker input and feedback will be crucial in “refining the technology ahead of its full market roll-out”.

Brokers can sign up to be part of the launch here.

Stuart Cheetham (pictured), CEO of MPowered Mortgages, said: “Our highly experienced team of AI engineers are constantly finding ways that they can use AI to improve brokers’ experience with us, and this is the latest of our innovations.

“Brokers can now simply pick up the phone, dial the dedicated number, and receive instant support on MPowered’s residential lending criteria. It’s like having a lending expert on speed dial.”

The firm launched a Reddit-style broker community platform last year to offer a forum for brokers to stay connected with one another.