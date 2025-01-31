user.first_name
Rosemount Financial Solutions adds Atom Bank to lender panel

January 31, 2025
January 31, 2025
Mortgage, protection and financial planning network Rosemount Financial Solutions has added Atom Bank to its lender panel.

Advisers will be able to access Atom Bank’s full range of mortgages, which include residential mortgages for prime and near prime borrowers along with commercial mortgages.

Ahmed Bawa (pictured), CEO of Rosemount Financial Solutions, said: “Atom Bank is a lender that has caught the eye of many mortgage brokers over the last few years, so I’m delighted to have them on the Rosemount panel.

“I know that our advisers will welcome working with a lender so committed to dramatically improving the timescales involved with mortgage applications, as well as delivering for borrowers who have a less-than-perfect credit rating.”

David Castling, head of intermediary distribution at Atom Bank, added: “We are excited to be working with Rosemount Financial Solutions. It’s a network with a growing profile in the mortgage market, and – like Atom Bank – is committed to incorporating technology wherever possible in order to deliver a faster and more satisfying experience to borrowers.”

The firm recently added Perenna to its lender panel so its advisers can access its long-term fixed rate mortgages.

adviser
Atom Bank
lender
Rosemount Financial Solutions