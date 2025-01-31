Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 31/01/2025

High street lenders like Barclays, Nationwide, NatWest and Santander making rate changes were some of the most read broker stories this week.

Moody’s research into the impact of looser lending regulations on the mortgage market, our interview with Mortgage Advice Bureau’s (MAB’s) Karina Gerdes discussing the Resilient Homes initiative, and Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ comments on the planning system also made it into our most read broker stories.