Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 31/01/2025

Anna Sagar
January 31, 2025
January 31, 2025
High street lenders like Barclays, Nationwide, NatWest and Santander making rate changes were some of the most read broker stories this week.

Moody’s research into the impact of looser lending regulations on the mortgage market, our interview with Mortgage Advice Bureau’s (MAB’s) Karina Gerdes discussing the Resilient Homes initiative, and Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ comments on the planning system also made it into our most read broker stories.

 

Barclays unveils Mortgage Boost offer to up customer borrowing power

Nationwide ups mortgage rates in first change of year; The Co-operative cuts rates – round-up

Sponsored

Five ways we’ve improved our Premier service

Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

NatWest and Santander change new business rates; Accord lowers BTL PT rates – round-up

Lenders will use looser lending regulations to improve market share, says Moody’s

Reeves ‘genuinely shocked’ at slow planning system but reform on horizon

More green mortgage innovation is needed as broker confidence around EPCs grows – MAB’s Gerdes

Paragon Bank unveils ‘faster, smarter, more flexible’ BTL originations platform

LiveMore hires two key account managers and underwriter

Current lending regulations do not match the will of first-time buyers – Murphy

Total equity release lending falls to £2.3bn in 2024 but year-end performance shows green shoots – ERC

