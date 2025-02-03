The Right Mortgage launches BTL adviser accreditation scheme

The Right Mortgage and Protection Network has launched an accreditation scheme for advisers who operate in the buy-to-let (BTL) sector.

The scheme will be open to advisers in the network who meet the criteria, and BTL accredited advisers will be designated as those who offer specialist advice.

They must also have Competent Adviser Status with the network for mortgages and protection, and commit to working closely with The Right Mortgage in the BTL market.

To achieve the accreditation, the adviser must meet a quality metric determined by the network, with over 80% file grading across their cases.

The Right Mortgage has been working with Roger Morris, group distribution director at Chetwood Financial, to develop this initiative. In January, Morris hosted workshops for advisers and closed the month with a celebratory lunch to award those accredited.

In association with Chetwood Financial, The Right Mortgage has awarded nearly 20 advisers with the accreditation. An adviser’s accreditation will be reviewed annually and will be measured by their involvement in the scheme, BTL-focused events and their commitment to development and education.

Sponsored Five ways we’ve improved our Premier service Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

The scheme comes after a similar programme was launched by the network for the later life lending sector.

Victoria Clark, head of lending at The Right Mortgage and Protection Network, said: “Following the success of last year’s later life lending accreditation scheme, we at the network are awarding other specialist product sectors where we can work with our adviser members, help develop their propositions and provide them with a further layer of support and resource.

“We’re therefore very pleased to have launched our Buy-to-Let Accreditation Scheme, which will deliver all this and more to those advisers who meet our criteria for joining, which will in turn be a big impact to this specialism even more so.”

She added: “On top of this, we’re very pleased to be partnering with a true expert in this field, Roger Morris, who will be working with many of our advisers to help outline the full extent of the buy-to-let advice opportunity and how to make the most of it.

“We have accredited the first cohort of advisers into the scheme and expect to add more as the year progresses.”

Morris said: “I am honoured to have been involved in delivering the educational aspects of The Right Mortgage’s Buy-to-Let Accreditation process. The feedback, engagement, and overall value have been immeasurable, and I look forward to seeing the increasing benefits this will bring to landlord clients.

“This initiative sets a new benchmark in professional standards, and I have no doubt that other networks will want to follow suit.”