Skipton International’s business development director to depart at end of month

Skipton International’s business development director Nigel Pascoe (pictured) will leave the firm at the end of the month.

Pascoe started his career at Lloyds Bank, initially working in St Austell in Cornwall before being seconded to Guernsey.

In 1995, he started the mortgage office for Standard Chartered, which, through legal assignment, was bought by Skipton International in 2002.

The firm started offering mortgage products to Guernsey customers in 2002 and then to Jersey customers in 2005.

From 2014, UK buy-to-let (BTL) mortgages were brought out for British expats and non-UK residents. This enabled Skipton International’s customer base to grow to over 100 countries.

Skipton International’s gross mortgage lending for the first half of 2024 came to £121m and its mortgage book stood at around £2bn. This is split between £831m in Channel Island lending and £1.3bn in UK lending.

Jim Coupe, Skipton International’s CEO said: “Nigel has made a significant contribution to the business over the last 22 years, and I’d like to thank him for his service to Skipton International. With Nigel’s input, the bank has grown to be one of the largest lenders of its kind, with mortgage lending exceeding £2bn. I wish Nigel all the best in his future endeavours.”

Pascoe added: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Skipton. I have worked with some wonderful people and will miss the interaction with colleagues, customers, and intermediaries. I have always said that if a business offers reasonably priced products with good service, the business will do well.

“Over the years, this has been the Skipton model, which has resulted in much success. Skipton is a very good business. In many ways, I will be sorry to leave, but the time is right for me to move on.”

Skipton International recently appointed Charlotte Dunsterville as chief commercial officer and Eric Barnett as chair.