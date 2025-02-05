HSBC and TSB amend mortgage rates – round-up

HSBC has made changes to its mortgage rates, with reductions and increases across several products.

The changes will take effect on 6 February and will see rates rise across two-year fixed fee-saver products for existing borrowers switching or borrowing more between 60% and 90% loan to value (LTV), and two-year fixed standard deals at 60%, 70% and 75% LTV.

Meanwhile, standard two- and five-year fixed rates at 90% LTV will decrease.

HSBC’s three-year fixed fee-saver and standard rates within the same range will rise, as will five-year fixed pricing.

At 90% LTV, two- and five-year fixed rates for premier exclusive borrowers will fall, while five-year fixes at lower tiers will increase.

The lender will make reductions across mortgages for first-time buyers and homemovers on standard and energy-efficient homes.

Most of its residential remortgage rates will be cut, except for its five-year fixed premier exclusive deals at 80%, 85% and 90% LTV.

Remortgage rates for energy-efficient properties will fall, as will corresponding products with cashback.

HSBC will also lower rates for existing buy-to-let (BTL) borrowers switching or borrowing more, except for those taking a fee-saver five-year fix at 65% LTV.

Rates will fall across select BTL remortgage products and select international residential rates except three-year fixes at 60%, 70% and 75%, which will be rising.

TSB adjusts mortgage rates

TSB has also announced cuts and increases in mortgage pricing, including a 0.05% rise in two-year fixed rates for first-time buyers and homemovers at 75-85% LTV.

Its three-year fixed remortgage up to 75% LTV will be increased by 0.1%.

Elsewhere, TSB’s two-year fixed remortgage at 85-90% LTV with no fee will be cut by 0.1%, as well as select shared ownership and shared equity rates.

It will also lower product rates on residential two-year fixes at 85-90% LTV with no fee by 0.1%.

The changes will take effect on 6 February.

These rate updates come after Halifax, Clydesdale Bank and Barclays made amendments to products.