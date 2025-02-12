Accord cuts BTL and residential mortgage rates; Bluestone ups max LTV for select deals – round-up

Intermediary-only lender Accord Mortgages is lowering rates for buy-to-let (BTL) and residential mortgage deals by around 0.1%.

Residential mortgage deals on fixed rate terms up to 75% and 85% loan to value (LTV) will be cut by 0.1%. Products at 85% LTV will fall by around 0.09%.

As an example, its two-year fixed purchase deal at 75% LTV with a £1,995 fee, £250 cashback and free standard valuation will be priced at 4.71%.

The lender’s residential mortgage deal for purchase on a two-year fixed term at 80% LTV will come to 4.91%. It has a £495 fee, £500 cashback and free standard valuation.

Accord Mortgages’ five-year fixed remortgage rate at 85% LTV will be priced at 4.71%. It is subject to a £595 fee, free standard valuation and choice of £500 cashback or remortgage legal service.

On the BTL side, rates will be lowered by around 0.1% for products up to 80% LTV.

For instance, its two-year fixed remortgage rate at 60% LTV will be 4.29%. It has a £3,495 fee, free standard valuation and remortgage legal service.

The firm’s two-year fixed remortgage rate at 75% LTV will come to 4.64%. It comes with a £1,995 fee, free standard valuation and remortgage legal service.

The lender’s five-year fixed remortgage rate at 80% LTV will be priced at 5.19%. It has a £995 fee, free standard valuation and remortgage legal service.

Gemma Hyland, mortgage product manager at Accord Mortgages, said: “We’re pleased to be passing on the benefit of market fluctuations to our brokers and their clients, ensuring we deliver the best possible value we can, and providing options for borrowers, whether they are looking to buy or remortgage their own home, or for a rental property.”

Last week, the lender lowered rates for select BTL and residential mortgage deals and widened its £5k Deposit Mortgage criteria to include flats.

Bluestone Mortgages ups max LTV for select residential mortgage ranges

Specialist lender Bluestone Mortgages has increased the maximum LTV bandings for some of its residential mortgage credit categories to 90%.

The lender has six credit categories for residential mortgages: Deposit Unlock, Clear, AAA, AA, A and BBB.

In its Clear, AAA, AA and A product tiers, the maximum LTV will rise by 5% to 90%.

It comes after the recent 5% LTV uptick for its BBB range in December.

Mark Hollands, head of sales and distribution at Bluestone Mortgages, said: “We recognise that many borrowers don’t fit the standard mortgage mould. By increasing our LTV ratio, we’re making it easier for customers with smaller deposits to access the finance they need, helping them take that crucial step onto or up the property ladder.

“These changes provide greater flexibility and strengthen our ability to support more people in achieving their homeownership goals, particularly those who may have struggled to secure a mortgage elsewhere.”