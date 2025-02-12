user.first_name
News

Quilter hires L&G's Bray as distribution director for mortgage network
Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
February 12, 2025
Updated:
February 12, 2025
Quilter Financial Planning has appointed Legal & General (L&G) Mortgage Club’s Zara Bray as the distribution director for its mortgage network.

Bray has worked for L&G for more than two decades, and was most recently the head of strategic accounts for its mortgage club division. 

There, she held a number of roles, including regional sales manager and head of broker and propositions. 

At Quilter, Bray will be tasked with leading the strategy for its mortgage and protection propositions to meet customer needs and deliver value. She will also be responsible for carrying out its growth plans. 

Bray will report to Stephen Fryett, managing director of Quilter Financial Planning. 

Quilter mortgage network’s advisers facilitate more than £20bn in lending every year, and the firm said it had been growing, with a number of firms joining in recent months. 

How the housing landscape is set to shift

Bray’s appointment follows the exit of Charlotte Nixon, who joined Aviva earlier this year as its head of strategic protection accounts. 

Fryett said: “I am incredibly pleased to welcome Zara to the team, especially during this exciting period of growth for our mortgage network. Her extensive experience will be invaluable in continuing to provide high-quality support for our mortgage and protection advisers, ensuring they continue to have access to a best-in-class proposition.” 

Bray (pictured) added: “It’s really exciting to join Quilter Financial Planning. It has an excellent reputation in the market, and I am looking forward to helping push on its growth ambitions while supporting its advisers.” 

Clare Beardmore, director of distribution and mortgage club at L&G Mortgage Services, said: “I’d like to extend my best wishes to Zara as she embarks on this new chapter of her career. As a very valued colleague of the business for more than 20 years, Zara’s contribution to L&G has been immense and I have no doubts that she will continue to excel in her new role.” 

