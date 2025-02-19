Brokers note rise in FTB activity but say more mortgage flexibility is needed

First-time buyers have become more active in the mortgage market in the last year, brokers have said, but lending must become more flexible to adapt, research from a mutual found.

A survey carried out by Nottingham Building Society suggested 82% of mortgage brokers said they were seeing more demand from first-time buyers than last year.

However, they said lenders needed to be more flexible regarding their circumstances and ‘non-traditional’ income.

This was reflected in the 31% of brokers who said more first-time buyers had fluctuating income, while 23% reported an increase in self-employed clients.

The survey also highlighted a rise in first-time buyers who needed financial support to get a mortgage, as 31% of brokers said there were more clients with multi-generational family members putting their money together and a separate 31% said there was an increase in buyers using homeownership schemes.

Sponsored How the housing landscape is set to shift Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

More flexibility, speed and innovation

Brokers said the mortgage market needed to adapt to first-time buyer needs, with 31% saying there should be more innovative mortgage products to suit different circumstances.

Some 26% said they wanted to see lenders take a flexible approach to lending that acknowledged the circumstances of today’s borrowers, and 29% called for greater transparency around application decisions.

Some 41% also said the mortgage application needed to be sped up, as it had slowed down in recent years, while 29% of brokers wanted to see regular and timely updates to product changes.

Lenders committing to making the application process faster and pain-free was requested by 27% of brokers, while 24% wanted lenders to embrace innovations and technologies to improve the process.

Praven Subbramoney, chief lending officer at Nottingham Building Society, said: “Brokers are telling us that first-time buyer activity is on the up, but that the financial – and lifestyle – needs of these buyers are evolving, which means the market must too.

“As lenders, we can’t ignore the concerns brokers are voicing, especially the need for greater innovation – particularly when it comes to first-time buyers with non-traditional income streams – as well as calls for a more efficient mortgage process.”

She added: “We are prioritising the adoption of innovative new technology to make the application experience smoother and faster for brokers. It is only by continuing to collaborate with brokers and the industry [that] we can enhance our offering, helping borrowers to achieve their homeownership goals.”