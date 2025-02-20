Nottingham BS teams up with Smoove

Nottingham Building Society has partnered with conveyancing comparison software provider Smoove for panel management services.

This is expected to streamline the process for Nottingham Building Society and improve the customer experience and the mutual’s risk management.

This strengthens Nottingham Building Society’s existing relationship with subsidiaries of Pexa Group and builds on its partnership with Optima Legal, which conducts the lender’s 100% fees-assisted mortgage service.

Paul Saunders, director of lender services at Smoove, said: “Our panel management service is designed to help lenders improve their risk profile and facilitate the transmission of documents to conveyancers securely through Smoove’s Connect Portal. Everything we do is aimed at making the property process better and more efficient for all, and we look forward to delivering this vision for Nottingham and hope to keep building on our important work with them.”

Praven Subbramoney, chief lending officer at Nottingham Building Society, said: “We wanted to find a partner that helped us execute a much smoother, seamless process for our panel firms and brokers – our mission is always to deliver the best possible process for our borrowers.

“Smoove works closely with Optima Legal, who we already work with, so they were always an option, but the reality is we chose them because our visions for the property market align so closely. We have already seen the positive benefits and look forward to seeing what’s to come in 2025.”