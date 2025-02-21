Editor’s picks for the week – 21/02/2025

Each week, the editorial team of Mortgage Solutions will select our highlights of the last seven days in our editor’s picks.

Firstly, was coverage of the recent Mortgage Solutions Green Mortgage Masterclass series, presented by Chloe Timperley, green mortgage campaign lead at the Green Finance Institute.

The session covered the current state of the green mortgage market, the barriers to homeowners when accessing finance for sustainable purposes and what advisers should do to unlock this.

Then was the news that later life mortgage lender More2life had introduced personalised pricing to its equity release products, with discounts offered to borrowers who repaid some of the loans.

The publication also caught up with Rachael Hunnisett, director of mortgage distribution at April Mortgages, who spoke about the potential downfalls of loosened mortgage lending rules, and the long-term lender’s plans for the future.

As part of a regular One to One series, Paul Broadhead, head of mortgage and housing policy at the Building Societies Association (BSA), was profiled to speak about his career and the association’s expectations for the market this year.

There was also a video debate from specialist lender Together, where it was said that there was a huge opportunity for mortgage brokers to cater to self-employed clients with complex income.