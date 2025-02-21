Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 21/02/2025

Also among the most read stories were insights from the Intermediary Mortgage Lenders Association’s (IMLA’s) CEO Kate Davies, who discussed the removal of the loan-to-income (LTI) limit, and insights from MPowered Mortgages’ CEO Stuart Cheetham about the base rate and mortgage pricing.
An EY report this week suggested that mortgage lending growth would double this year, driven by lower rates and a rise in consumer confidence, and this was also popular with readers.
Renters’ Rights Bill is driving landlord behaviour change and most think reform will be negative
How the housing landscape is set to shift
Nationwide slashes mortgage rates by up to 0.33%; Santander withdraws select sub-4% deals – round-up
Barclays cuts mortgage rates and adds 90% LTVs
Santander boosts residential mortgage affordability; NatWest and TSB lower rates – round-up
Base rate cuts do not mean mortgage reductions are coming, says MPowered’s Cheetham
L&G Mortgage Club and Smartr365 develop digital process for brokers
Just Mortgages’ self-employed division brings out new starter boost package to bolster recruitment