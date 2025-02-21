Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 21/02/2025

High street lenders like Nationwide, Santander, Barclays and TSB lowering rates were among the most read stories this week.

Also among the most read stories were insights from the Intermediary Mortgage Lenders Association’s (IMLA’s) CEO Kate Davies, who discussed the removal of the loan-to-income (LTI) limit, and insights from MPowered Mortgages’ CEO Stuart Cheetham about the base rate and mortgage pricing.

An EY report this week suggested that mortgage lending growth would double this year, driven by lower rates and a rise in consumer confidence, and this was also popular with readers.