user.first_name
Menu

News

HSBC and Virgin Money lower rates – round-up

HSBC and Virgin Money lower rates – round-up
Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
February 24, 2025
Updated:
February 24, 2025
High street lender HSBC has reduced mortgage rates across the board, with some pricing going below 4% in some cases.

In an update earlier today, HSBC said that within its residential existing customer switching and borrowing range select deals up to 95% loan to value (LTV) have decreased and pricing starts from 3.98%.

Select first-time buyer products and some of its energy efficient parallels have been reduced up to 95% LTV in some cases, with rates beginning from 4.19%.

HSBC added that residential home mover and its energy efficient equivalents have been cut, with some products up to 95% LTV changed. Rates start from 4.19%.

Residential remortgage deals up to 85% LTV have been reduced, including two- and five-year standard and fee-saver deals, and remortgage cashback and remortgage energy efficient home ranges up to 90% LTV have been lowered. Pricing begins from 4.19%.

On the buy-to-let side, HSBC’s two and five-year deals with no fee, standard and £3,999 fee have been cut from 60% to 75% LTV. Rates start from 4.04%.

Sponsored

How the housing landscape is set to shift

Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

Existing customer switching and existing customer borrowing more rates have been cut. This includes two-year fixed rate standard products and five-year fee-saver deals from 65% to 75% LTV as well as two-year fee-saver deals. Rates are priced from 4.19%.

From a buy-to-let remortgage perspective, HSBC’s two and five-year deals with no fee, standard and a £3,999 fee have been cut from 60% to 75% LTV. Pricing starts from 3.94%.

In its international residential range, two-, three- and five-year fixed rates from 60% to 75% LTV have been cut, along with two- and five-year premier exclusive products. Prices start from 4.57%.

Within its international buy-to-let range, two- and five-year fixed rates with standard and no fees from 60% to 75% LTV have been cut. Rates begin from 4.69%.

HSBC reported £3.6bn in mortgage growth annually in 2024, and its market share had grown to 8.1%.

 

Virgin Money cuts purchase and PT rates by up to 0.11%

Virgin Money is lowering select purchase and product transfer rates by up to 0.11% from 25 February.

Within its purchase range, its five-year fixed rate at 80% LTV with an £895 fee will be reduced by 0.02% to 4.42%.

Its two-year fixed rates at 90% LTV will be lowered by up to 0.10%, starting from 4.96%, while its two and five-year fixed rate fee-saver deals at 95% LTV will be cut by 0.02% and 0.04% to 5.45% and 5.18% respectively.

Fix and Switch rates at 90% and 95% LTV will decrease by up to 0.1% and begin from 5.22%.

Own New two-year fixed rates at 90% LTV will fall by 0.03% and start from 2.30%.

Within its product transfer range, selected 65% and 75% LTV one-, two- and three-year fixed rates will be reduced by up to 0.11%, starting from 4.15%.

Five-year fixed rates at 65% and 75% LTV will be lowered by up to 0.10% and are priced from 4.12%.

Related
View All

News

Nationwide urges govt to review LTI cap as it becomes top FTB lender

Nationwide urges govt to review LTI cap as it becomes top FTB lender

News

Valuations veteran Sexton joins HouzeCheck as commercial director

Valuations veteran Sexton joins HouzeCheck as commercial director

News

model houses next to a phone to denote a story about lending regulations

Bank of Ireland sees UK gross mortgage lending rise to £2.4bn in 2024

News

Patel joins Barclays UK to lead mortgages, savings and insurance division as Arnold retires

Patel joins Barclays UK to lead mortgages, savings and insurance division as Arnold retires

View All
Tags:
HSBC
mortgage rate cut
rate cut
Virgin Money