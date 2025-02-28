Editor’s picks for the week – 28/02/2025

Each week, the editorial team of Mortgage Solutions will select our highlights of the last seven days in our editor’s picks.

This week, Skipton Building Society’s Charlotte Harrison suggested raising the Lifetime ISA deposit cap and age limit to improve savers’ prospects of using the saving tool to get onto the property ladder and plan for retirement.

Giving evidence to the Treasury Select Committee, she also said plans to cut the cash ISA tax-free allowance to £4,000 would have a negative impact on people saving to buy a home.

UK Finance gave its views to the government regarding its proposal to reform Energy Performance Certificates (EPCs). The lender trade association said any changes should avoid creating property prisoners and not cause any complications with mortgage lending.

There was also the news that people who had saved into the Help to Buy ISA had been neglected by the government, as higher house prices meant their savings were not sufficient for purchase, and they were unable to transfer the money into a Lifetime ISA instead.

This week, conveyancers and brokers revealed there was pressure from buyers who had unrealistic expectations of being able to complete a purchase before the stamp duty threshold changed.

Lastly, Accord Mortgages’ Gurpreet Chahal marked Racial Equality Week with insight on why equality was important and what the sector could do to make progress.