Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 28/02/2025

News that NatWest had improved loan-to-income (LTI) multiples for certain borrowers was the most read story this week. Readers were also interested in Nationwide’s opinion that limits should be reviewed as its own high-LTI offering helped it become the top lender for first-time buyers.
It was also announced that Lloyds Banking Group had appointed Amazon Prime Video’s Natasha Sayce-Zelem to reimagine its digital mortgage process and Barclays had hired Jatin Patel to lead its mortgages, savings and insurance proposition, replacing the retiring Mark Arnold.
NatWest enhances LTI to allow borrowing up to 5.5 times income
Nationwide and Virgin Money slash mortgage rates – round-up
Patel joins Barclays UK to lead mortgages, savings and insurance division as Arnold retires
Nationwide urges govt to review LTI cap as it becomes top FTB lender
FCA urges principals to check PII cover as review finds select firms have inadequate cover
Stonebridge completes record £13.5bn of mortgage lending in 2024
Yorkshire BS’ gross mortgage lending rises to £9.7bn in 2024
Amazon tech expert joins Lloyds Banking Group to digitise mortgage process
Lifetime mortgage and RIO advances rise YOY in Q4 – UK Finance