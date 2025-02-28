Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 28/02/2025

Mortgage criteria changes and people moves dominated the most read stories this week.

News that NatWest had improved loan-to-income (LTI) multiples for certain borrowers was the most read story this week. Readers were also interested in Nationwide’s opinion that limits should be reviewed as its own high-LTI offering helped it become the top lender for first-time buyers.

It was also announced that Lloyds Banking Group had appointed Amazon Prime Video’s Natasha Sayce-Zelem to reimagine its digital mortgage process and Barclays had hired Jatin Patel to lead its mortgages, savings and insurance proposition, replacing the retiring Mark Arnold.