Santander adds high LTVs with £250k loans and pulls more sub-4% rates; MPowered cuts rates – round-up

Santander has launched a range of products for borrowers with small deposits offering loans of up to £250,000 and adjusted its rates.

The high-loan-to-value (LTV) options will be open to homemovers at 85-95% LTV, fixed for two years and with a £749 fee or no fee.

It has also added deals for first-time buyers, either with a £999 fee or no fee.

The two-year fix at 60% LTV with a £999 fee has a rate of 4.23%, while the fee-free option is priced at 4.49%. The corresponding five-year fixes are priced at 4.13% and 4.26% respectively.

Two-year fixed rates are up to 5.01% at 90% LTV with a £999 fee, 5.27% with no fee, and 5.56% for a fee-free deal at 95% LTV. For a five-year fix, the option with a £999 fee at 90% LTV is priced at 4.84%, while the fee-free deal is priced at 5.01%. At 95% LTV, the fee-free product has a rate of 5.25%.

Santander has also launched 10-year fixes, including a fee-free deal at 60% LTV with a rate of 4.58%, while the option with a £999 fee is priced at 4.49%.

At 75% LTV, the 10-year fix with a £999 fee has a rate of 4.57%, while the fee-free product has a rate of 4.66%.

There is also a two-year tracker at 60% LTV with a £999 fee, priced at 4.69%, and an equivalent product at 75% LTV priced at 4.95%.

At 90% LTV, there is a two-year tracker with no fee and a rate of 5.59%.

Santander has also introduced two- and five-year fixed large loan products at 60% and 75% LTV with tracker options and £1,999 fees.

For new-build borrowing, the lender has launched three-year fixes from 60% to 90% LTV with no fees or £999 fees.

Some rate increases, some cuts

Santander pulled its two-year fixed residential purchase, remortgage and product transfer deals at 60% LTV with rates of 3.99%.

It has reduced select residential homemover, large loan, remortgage and remortgage large loans, as well as all buy-to-let (BTL) purchase five-year fixes at 75% LTV.

Its two-year residential homemover tracker rate at 90% LTV has been cut by 0.19%.

Select residential tracker rates have also been lowered.

As for increases, Santander has upped the rates of select two-year fixed residential remortgages and BTL remortgages.

Select residential and BTL product transfer rates have also increased.

Changes will apply from 4 March.

MPowered Mortgages lowers rates

MPowered Mortgages also cut its rates, with two-year fixed purchases down from 4.34% to 4.29% at 60% LTV with a £999 fee.

With no fee, the pricing has fallen from 4.59% to 4.53%.

Respective three-year fixed purchase rates have been cut from 4.14% to 4.12% with a £999 fee and from 4.29% to 4.28% with no fee.

Stuart Cheetham, CEO of MPowered Mortgages, said: “Since the news on inflation last week, we’ve seen swap rates return to a lower level to what we saw before, giving a more positive outlook for borrowers. The good news is that falling swap rates mean lenders can reduce mortgage rates, as we are doing today, which will be welcome news for borrowers, especially given the upcoming stamp duty changes.

“That said, borrowers should always seek independent financial advice, as the lowest rate is not always the best deal for them based on their individual circumstances.”