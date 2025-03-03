Suffolk BS joins IMLA as full member

Suffolk Building Society has joined the Intermediary Mortgage Lenders Association (IMLA) as a full member.

Suffolk Building Society does the majority of its lending through its Suffolk for Intermediaries division and offers mortgages for first-time buyers, buy-to-let (BTL), self-build and later life lending purposes.

As a full member of IMLA, it has become part of a group of lenders that are responsible for more than 90% of the UK’s gross mortgage lending.

Charlotte Grimshaw, head of intermediaries at Suffolk Building Society, will represent the mutual at IMLA meetings and events.

Kate Davies (pictured), executive director of IMLA, said: “We are very pleased to welcome Suffolk Building Society as a full member of IMLA. Suffolk Building Society combines the longevity and experience of a well-established traditional mutual with the innovative drive of a specialist lender.

“The society places great emphasis on its intermediary relationships, and we look forward to working together to address the issues facing our industry and drive the market forward.”

Sponsored Market Moves Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

Grimshaw added: “We’re delighted to be joining IMLA. The association’s expertise in the intermediary space is exemplary, from representing the industry at government level, providing valuable insights, to educating the market on important topics.

“With IMLA’s close alliances with the Building Societies Association and UK Finance, this relationship illustrates our dedication to the intermediary market. It’s great to now be part of this wider forum.”