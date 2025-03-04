user.first_name
Butterfield Mortgages launches fixed rates to cater to HNW individuals

Anna Sagar
March 4, 2025
March 4, 2025
Butterfield Mortgages has brought out a duo of fixed rates aimed at international and UK-based high-net-worth (HNW) individuals.

Butterfield Mortgages said the fixed rate deals are available through brokers and direct, with its two-year fixed rate starting from 5.15% and its five-year fixed rate beginning from 4.95%.

The deals are available on owner-occupied facilities on mortgages exceeding £2m and are dependent on individual assessment.

Alpa Bhakta (pictured), CEO of Butterfield Mortgages in the UK, said: “We are very pleased to introduce these new offerings to the prime central London (PCL) market; part of our continued commitment to serving the needs of high-net-worth clients.

“Following the Bank of England rate cuts and the latest house price indices returning year-on-year growth, momentum is returning. I look forward to working closely with brokers and borrowers to support their property investment plans in the months ahead, no matter how complex their financing needs may be.”

Butterfield Mortgages has been growing its team in the past year, adding Harry Smith and Maame Osei Antwi to its client relationship team and promoting Wendy Scott to senior business development manager (BDM) and Radhika Madar to senior relationship manager.

