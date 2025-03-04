user.first_name
News

Financial Advice Centre says its female leadership sets ‘powerful example’ for sector

Financial Advice Centre says its female leadership sets 'powerful example' for sector
Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
March 4, 2025
Updated:
March 4, 2025
Mortgage brokerage Financial Advice Centre has celebrated and acknowledged its female leadership team, which it has described as an achievement in the sector.

The firm said this demonstrated its commitment to an inclusive and dynamic leadership team, with Niamh Byrne (pictured, middle right) as head of mortgages, Amy Spencer (pictured, left) as operations director, Kirsten Palmer-Jeffrey (pictured, middle left) as head of marketing, and Angela Whillians (pictured, right) as head of compliance. 

It also said the majority – 67% – of its senior leadership team were women. 

Alongside the firm’s directors, Edward Dalley and Piers Mepsted, Financial Advice Centre said its women leaders helped shape the company’s success by each bringing their individual expertise, vision and dedication to their roles. 

The firm has entered its 25th year of business and manages more than £500m for its clients. 

It said by championing female leadership and creating an environment where all professionals can thrive, it was setting a “powerful example” of success in the financial services industry. 

Spencer, who joined Financial Advice Centre in a work experience role when it launched, said: “It has been an incredible journey growing within Financial Advice Centre.

“The support and opportunities I’ve had over the years have allowed me to develop my skills and take on new challenges. It’s a testament to the company’s commitment to recognising and nurturing talent, regardless of gender.” 

Mepstead added: “Our leadership team is defined by talent, expertise, and a commitment to innovation. Amy, Kirsten, Niamh and Angela exemplify the strength of our firm and demonstrate the value of diverse perspectives in driving business success.

“On International Women’s Day, we celebrate their contributions and reaffirm our dedication to supporting gender equality in financial services.” 

Tags:
Financial Advice Centre
gender equality
International Women's Day
women leaders

