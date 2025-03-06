user.first_name
Former mortgage adviser pens book on progressing from employee to entrepreneur

Shekina Tuahene
March 6, 2025
March 6, 2025
Ex-mortgage adviser and current business coach Paul Flavin has written a book telling a story of a mortgage adviser advancing from being an employee to an entrepreneur.

The book, Build, Scale, Sell, aims to show advisers what the path to entrepreneurship looks like by following the story of Sarah. 

It covers the ups and downs of Sarah’s career as a mortgage adviser, from quitting her job to signing her first client and overcoming the challenges of growing a team. 

Flavin was a mortgage broker for two decades and has sold three businesses during his career. He is now a business growth specialist at Grow Partnership and consults firms on ways to grow, expand and make a company saleable. 

Flavin said: “I wanted to write something that mortgage advisers could really connect with.

“By following Sarah’s story, readers can see how the business principles play out in real-life situations they face every day.” 

The book explains what Flavin calls the “four pillars of success”, marketing, sales, operations and finance, while giving examples of how Sarah balances her work and personal life, and achieves financial freedom. 

The book is currently available on Amazon. 

