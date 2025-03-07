Finova Broker’s Payment and Mortgage Services appoints Davis as engineering head

Finova Broker’s Payment and Mortgage Services has promoted Kristopher Davis to head of engineering.

Davis has worked at Finova Broker’s Payment and Mortgage Services for nearly 11 years, initially joining as a software developer and then becoming lead engineer in 2018.

The firm said the promotion reflected its “ongoing commitment to upskilling and supporting its people, fostering internal growth, and continually evolving to meet the needs of the mortgage and protection intermediary sector”.

Matt Harrison, commercial director at Finova Broker, said: “Kristopher’s promotion is a testament to his dedication, expertise, and leadership within our engineering team. His deep understanding of our technology and business needs makes him the ideal candidate to drive innovation and enhance our capabilities. At Finova, we are committed to nurturing talent and providing opportunities for career progression, and Kristopher’s journey within the company is a prime example of this in action.”

Davis added: “I’m thrilled to step into this role at such an exciting time for Finova. Over the past 10 years, I’ve seen the company grow and innovate, and I’m eager to lead our engineering team as we continue to develop cutting-edge solutions for our customers. Finova’s commitment to investing in its people and technology is something I truly value, and I look forward to contributing to our future success.”

Finova recently named Paraag Davé as its chief executive, with Rowan Clayton becoming chief product officer. It has also appointed Sebastian Mrotzek as its operations director.