MIMHC invites sector to walk and raise awareness of mental health

The co-founder of the Mortgage Industry Mental Health Charter (MIMHC) has called on the mortgage sector to take part in a walk and talk to raise awareness of mental health challenges.

Jason Berry (pictured), co-founder of the MIMHC and group sales director at Crystal Specialist Finance, will be walking and talking from Birmingham to London during Mental Health Awareness Week 2025.

This will take place between 11 and 16 May.

Berry will be joined by Dev Malle, chief business development officer at Simplify, and they will begin the six-day journey covering the length of the Grand Union Canal. They will start in Digbeth on 11 May and end in London Victoria on 16 May to take part in a celebratory reception sponsored by Landbay.

The event is to raise awareness and encourage conversations about mental health and wellbeing in the mortgage sector, to lead to open discussions while acknowledging the benefits of exercise and social interaction.

The theme of this year’s Mental Health Awareness Week is ‘community’.

Berry and Malle will be joined by members of the mortgage sector each day and cover an average of 23 miles every day.

Signatories of MIMHC and other supporters have been invited to register their interest and walk alongside Berry and Malle for any part of the journey, or take part remotely by doing physical activity during the week.

Berry said: “Walking has been an incredible outlet for me, both physically and mentally. It’s a chance to clear my mind, reflect on the day, and connect with nature. Walking is known to enhance mood, reduce stress and improve sleep quality.

“I’m thrilled to be walking during this important week and invite everyone to join me on this journey towards better mental health.”

Last year, the initiative raised more than £6,000.