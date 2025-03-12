The Cumberland partners with Uinsure to offer home insurance

The Cumberland has partnered with insurtech Uinsure to give its members access to home insurance quotes through the platform.

Customers of The Cumberland will be able to access the home insurance service in the mutual’s branches, through its mortgage team or online on its website.

Customers will be able to access quotes from Uinsure’s panel of insurers, with a choice of policies that all have a five-star Defaqto rating.

John Linton (pictured), product and governance manager with The Cumberland, says the partnership should ensure customers have a simple way to arrange home insurance in keeping with the mutual’s ‘Kinder Banking’ purpose.

He added: “By partnering with Uinsure, we can ensure our members can access quality home insurance cover that could meet their needs without unnecessary complexity. They will have the choice of using Uinsure’s platform via The Cumberland website or speaking to us in person.”

This partnership also marks a milestone for Uinsure, which has secured partnerships with five of the UK’s top 10 building societies, as part of its increasing distribution with banks, building societies and financial intermediaries. So far this year, it has entered agreements with Skipton Building Society and Yorkshire Building Society.

Amy Evans, chief new business officer at Uinsure, said more financial institutions were recognising the importance of embedding insurance into their customer journeys.

She added: “The Cumberland has always prioritised providing top-level support to the communities it serves, and we’re both humbled and grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with their team.

“Our continued expansion is a direct response to the growing demand from firms eager to offer insurance directly to their customers, aligning with our shared ambition of making insurance simple, fair, and accessible.”