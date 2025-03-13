Landlords confident in BTL market with most looking to grow, but economic and regulation concerns remain

Landlords are still confident in the buy-to-let (BTL) market, with many planning to grow, but economic and regulatory uncertainties are a concern.

According to Market Financial Solutions, which surveyed around 300 UK landlords on the sentiment of the BTL market and plans for the coming year, around 36% of those surveyed said they planned to grow their portfolio.

Approximately 9% of landlords said they planned to lower the number of BTL properties they own.

However, nearly half said they were worried about renters’ ability to meet rental payments due to inflation and 35% said they were worried about how domestic political or economic instability could impact the property market.

Around 28% pointed to global political or economic stability’s impact on the housing market as an area of concern.

More than half – 54% – of landlords expect house prices to rise in the coming year, while 39% said they think they will stay roughly the same.

Paresh Raja, CEO of Market Financial Solutions, said: “It is encouraging to see landlords expressing such confidence in the UK buy-to-let market, with many actively looking to expand their portfolios. This reflects the resilience of the sector and the continued demand for rental properties, despite much speculation around landlords selling up. However, the risks identified in our research demonstrate the need for landlords to avoid complacency when managing their portfolios.

“New regulations, economic fluctuations, and affordability concerns for renters will likely all play a role in shaping landlords’ investment strategies in the months ahead. For lenders and brokers, the data serves as an important reminder that, while interest rates are falling and market conditions are improving, landlords will continue to need support to make informed decisions about their portfolios.”