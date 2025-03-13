Rosemount Financial Solutions launches partnership with Chetwood Bank

Rosemount Financial Solutions has established a new partnership with Chetwood Bank, giving advisers in its network access to its mortgage lending brands.

Chetwood Bank has two mortgage brands, CHL Mortgages and ModaMortgages, with both offering buy-to-let (BTL) mortgages and catering for first-time investors, those with small or large portfolios and those borrowing with a limited company.

With CHL, advisers and their clients “benefit from an expert blend of manual underwriting and online service”, while ModaMortgages “specialises in an entirely online, automated mortgage application process designed to deliver a faster and simpler service”.

Rosemount Financial Solutions has been growing its lender panel in the past few months, with new additions including Perenna, Together, Atom Bank and Market Financial Solutions.

Ahmed Bawa, CEO of Rosemount Financial Solutions, said: “Tax and regulatory changes have made buy to let a much more specialist sector in recent years. By adding both CHL Mortgages and ModaMortgages to our lender panel, through this partnership with Chetwood Bank, our advisers will have a broader range of options to offer their investor clients.

“We are committed to expanding the panel whenever appropriate, so that our advisers can continue to deliver the top-class, personalised service for which Rosemount Financial Solutions (IFA) has become known.”

Ross Turrell, commercial director at CHL Mortgages, added: “It has been clear from our discussions with Rosemount that we have the same focus on delivering the highest possible standard of service to both advisers and their clients, so we are delighted to join the lender panel.

“CHL Mortgages and ModaMortgages provide mortgage advisers with a comprehensive suite of products for property investors, no matter how complex the case, and we look forward to working closely with the Rosemount advisers to support landlords to access the funding they need.”